NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A most wanted fugitive was captured overnight in Virginia Beach, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI tweeted earlier in October they were searching for Charles Willoughby, wanted on several charges, including Aggravated Kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated sexual battery.

#MOSTWANTED ALERT: We need your help to find Charles Vincent Willoughby.



He’s wanted out of Scott County, TN on numerous charges, including Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated

Assault, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/UNvdoEwEd4 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 2, 2020

The TBI said Willoughby was captured overnight in Virginia Beach. No other information was immediately released.