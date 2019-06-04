Scooter corrals installed across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is in the process of adding scooter “corrals” across the city in order to make sidewalks a little more walk-able.

The first one was installed Monday at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street.

The idea is to mark a specific place for riders to return their scooters rather than leaving them on the sidewalks.

The plan is to place 12 total corrals across the city, which could help scooter companies avoid a clash with Nashville Mayor David Briley.

MORE: Mayor Briley threatens to ban scooter companies from Nashville

Mayor Briley has told the scooter companies if they do not make safety and accessibility changes by the end of June, he will ask the Metro Council to ban them across the city.

In May, Mayor Briley sent the seven companies operating scooters in Nashville letters demanding change or he would draft legislation to ban them from the city.

The push to ban scooters has grown in popularity following the death of a 26-year-old Nashville man Brady Gaulke, who was hit while riding a scooter on Demonbreun and Fourth Avenue South.