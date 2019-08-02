Scooter company pulls itself from Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gotcha Scooters has decided to pull its scooters from the streets of Nashville weeks after Metro Council voted to reduce scooters and regulate rules.

The company began removing scooters Wednesday of this week.

Gotcha Scooters were one of seven companies with its scooters on the streets of Nashville.

The company sent the following statement to News 2 regarding their decision: