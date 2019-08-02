Scooter company pulls itself from Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gotcha Scooters has decided to pull its scooters from the streets of Nashville weeks after Metro Council voted to reduce scooters and regulate rules.
The company began removing scooters Wednesday of this week.
Gotcha Scooters were one of seven companies with its scooters on the streets of Nashville.
The company sent the following statement to News 2 regarding their decision:
“We founded Gotcha on a commitment to partnership and collaboration with universities and cities to help solve fundamental transportation challenges through sustainable mobility options. While we aim to offer these solutions in as many places as possible, we can’t do it all. We need to focus our resources on cities where we can make a more effective and lasting impact. We loved being able to provide our Nashville riders with a fun mode of transportation and very grateful to them and our hardworking staff for our time here.”