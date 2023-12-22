RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Students are not the only ones receiving grades this year.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) just released its letter grades for every school within the state.

A new law passed in 2016 required the department to develop a school letter grading system, and after years of delays, grades were finally released on Thursday, Dec. 21.

“We did fairly okay,” said Frances Rosales, who serves as a school board member for Rutherford County Schools. “We did decent.”

Nearly three fourths of schools in Rutherford County scored either an A or B.

Rutherford County Schools director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan shared in a series of tweets though that he was “disgusted” with how the system rolled out, asking, “How can schools and districts hit targets when the targets are created after the fact and changed all the way up until the release date?”

Rosales also isn’t happy with this new system.

“My initial thoughts are why are we changing the game and the rules in the middle of the year and then using last year’s data,” she said.

Statewide more than 43% of schools received either an A or B but a little more than 26% earned a D or F.

Earlier this year at town halls some were excited about this new system.

“I think one of the things that I really like about the accountability system that we haven’t yet gotten to experience is that any school can earn an A. And I think that’s a really important piece that I want to carry over into our new grading system,” said Shannon Moody, one of the attendees at the Chattanooga town hall. “Otherwise, I think we’re grading schools based on the demographic of who are in the schools and we’re not really telling parents about what is really happening in the school.”

Supporters of the new grading system say it’s more transparency for parents, but Rosales worries how this will impact some schools.

“When you are in an area where the demographics are not the same as other affluent areas, well you got to create a system that’s a little bit more fair,” she said.

Some critics believe this new letter grade system will make public schools look bad so the Governor’s school voucher expansion will pass next year.

Schools that received a D or F may have to appear before a state board to develop an action plan to raise their school’s grade.

You can view the letter grades for schools across the state HERE.