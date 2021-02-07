School Closings & Delays for Monday, February 8

(WKRN) – Inclement weather is expected for parts of Middle Tennessee, prompting some school districts to delay and cancel school on Monday, February 8.

The following schools will be closed/delayed Monday, February 8, due to the weather.

Cannon County Schools: CLOSED

Cumberland County Schools: CLOSED

DeKalb County Schools: 2-hour delay

Highland Rim Academy: 2-hour delay

Jackson County Schools: CLOSED

Overton County Schools: CLOSED

Putnam County Schools: CLOSED

Van Buren County Schools: CLOSED

Warren County Schools: CLOSED

White County Schools: CLOSED

This list will be updated as more closing as announced.