School buses get disinfected amid concerns in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County school system will disinfect all of it’s buses in response to rising concerns about viruses and germs.

The district is partnering with a disinfection service provider called bioPURE.

The director of schools says this is an advanced way of disinfecting, and they’ll be treating the buses immediately starting with 85 buses Saturday morning.

“In response to rising concerns about viruses and germs, we are partnering with bioPURE Nashville to disinfect all our buses in the Cheatham County School District,” said Dr. Cathy Beck, Director of Schools. “BioPURE’s hospital-grade disinfectant gives us a proactive way to further protect the health and safety of our children, families, teachers and administrators.”

