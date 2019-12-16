School bus involved in crash outside Lebanon High

Closings
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a car involved in a crash with a Lebanon Special School District bus Monday morning suffered minor injuries.

According to Lebanon police, the school bus and a passenger vehicle collided around 6 a.m. in front of Lebanon High School.

There were students on-board the Lebanon Special School District bus, but they were not injured, officers explained.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

