WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school bus with no students on board hit a utility pole in Franklin Friday morning, causing power outages throughout the area.

The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police reported the bus hit a pole and downed wires have closed Mack Hatcher Parkway headed into downtown Franklin.

The bus did not have any children on board at the time of the crash. It is not known if the driver was injured.

Franklin Special Schools reported the power outage is causing school bus delays and asked parents to please be patient.

Williamson County Emergency Management estimates the road will be closed for five to six hours.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure and on those alternates.