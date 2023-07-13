WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of 22-year-old Mya Fuller has established a scholarship fund to honor her legacy and help other young adults “conquer academic and athletic achievement.”

Fuller, a basketball player who planned to major in engineering and mathematics at Vol State, was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2022. She was last seen in Nashville the night of July 30, and her body was found a few days later in a wooded area of Wilson County.

After nearly a year of investigation, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, July 13 that three people were arrested in connection with her death. According to her family, Fuller excelled in high school, earning several academic honors and athletic awards.

The Mya Christine Fuller Memorial Scholarship seeks to honor her legacy and caring character by rewarding college-bound and undergraduate students who “demonstrate teamwork, academic integrity, athletic leadership, and a love for self, as well as others, to attain their desired higher education and athletic goals.”

The scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students majoring in mathematics or engineering and can be used for education-related expenses such as tuition fees, books, supplies, room and board and athletic fees.

As of Thursday, July 19, the Fuller family had already surpassed their fundraising goal of $5,000 with $5,160 raised for the scholarship fund. Applicants must submit an essay, proof of college acceptance, a copy of their transcript and their application by Aug. 11, 2023.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a graduating high school senior or enrolled as a full-time college student (2 years or 4 years college or university)

Currently enrolled in or plan to attend a Historically Black College or University

Be able to demonstrate strong academic performance (minimum 3.0 GPA)

Plan to major or majoring in mathematics or engineering

Demonstrate at school and within the community the attributes of academic integrity, athletic leadership, team collaboration and selflessness

The Fuller family will announce the recipients on Oct. 6, 2023. To apply, donate or find out more information about the scholarship, click here.