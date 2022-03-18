MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a renewed push to remind Tennessee drivers about the statewide move over law.

On Thursday night, three Mt. Juliet police officers were assisting a wreck on Interstate 40 East. Out of nowhere, a motorist drove into the back of a patrol car, sending it flying into the back of another.

The driver of the vehicle was hurt but no officers were injured.

“There’s close calls out here,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain Travis Plotzer said. “That’s why we try to bring great awareness and make the public aware of the move over law.”

Captain Plotzer told News 2 that he hasn’t met an officer that has not had a close call due to someone not following the move over law.

According to state law, you must move over a lane when you see an emergency vehicle and when approaching certain stationary vehicles. If a driver does not follow the law, they could face harsh penalties.

Back on July 8, 2005, a tractor trailer struck Trooper Todd Larkins as he pulled someone over on I-40 in Dickson County. His tragic death sparked a movement about the move over law.

Captain Plotzer encourages everyone to avoid distracted driving and stay alert on the roadways.