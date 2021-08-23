Scammers already ‘hitting town’ in flood aftermath, says Waverly police chief

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Waverly Police are warning people to be on the look out for scammers trying to take advantage of flood victims.

This follows two days of devastating flooding in Humphreys County.

Police posted on social media stating that home repair scammers are already hitting town.

They warn homeowners to do their research before hiring someone to for repair work, and don’t pay upfront.

The Waverly Police chief, Grant Gillespie, stated Monday afternoon that anyone who believes they may have been scammed to call their non-emergency police line at (931) 296-4300.

Additionally, the Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, is warning Tennesseans to be wary of scams when donating to flood relief efforts.

Tips on how to avoid charity scams

Ask specific questions like who will benefit from the donation

Do your own research

Avoid giving cash

Ask for a receipt

You can check to see if a charitable organization is registered online at this link.

The Secretary of State’s Office asks you report any false, misleading or deceptive fundraising activity to the Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming at 615-741-2555.