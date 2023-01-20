NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stephanie Spaunhorst didn’t think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money.

Multiple police departments are investigating after receiving reports of a woman going door-to-door in Goodlettsville, Madison, and Portland; pretending to be Stephanie; and asking for money for her late husband’s funeral.

Stephanie told News 2 she has never asked for anything, and she is now dealing with yet another stressor on her plate.

“I just don’t understand how somebody can do that,” Stephanie said. “This is already a horrible situation, and then you take people’s good hearts, just taking advantage of them. That’s not okay either.”

Metro police are still looking for Stephanie’s husband’s killer. They believe shots were fired from a black sedan with chrome trim captured on dash camera by another driver passing by.

It’s been almost one month since Chris was killed, and Stephanie said the pain has only grown.

“Every day just brings a new heartache,” she said. “I go to bed, I cry, I wake up, I cry, on my way to work, I scream and cry, you know, it still doesn’t feel real.”

Police believe they know who the scammer is, but they are not releasing her name at this time.

If you have any information about Chris’ case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.