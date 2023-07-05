NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Juvenile Court system is being made the scapegoat for a scam document soliciting fake court fines, court officials announced.

The scam reportedly targets individuals across the state regarding alleged court fines. Some individuals are receiving notifications from a fraudulent group claiming to be the Davidson County District Court, under Judge Sheila Calloway, indicating that the recipient is to pay an indicated fine amount or face jail time.

According to court officials one such fake notification stated someone owed upwards of $3,000.

These are not documents issued by the Davidson County Juvenile Court, officials said.

The documents do not contain the official court name, Juvenile Court, in any of the notices; however, the letter contains a misspelled version of the Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge’s name.

Members of the public may call the juvenile court Clerk’s Office at 615-862-7980 to verify whether or not they have any outstanding payments. Inability to pay court fines will not result in confinement as indicated in the notifications, court officials added.