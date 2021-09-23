‘Say no to panhandling’: Signs in Mt. Juliet takes a new approach with panhandlers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Mt. Juliet began installing signs Wednesday discouraging panhandling and encouraging donations to charities instead.

City leaders say the signs were installed to remind residents that giving cash directly to panhandlers isn’t a long-term solution to fix issues that some panhandlers may be facing.

The city of Mt. Juliet says multiple signs will be installed across the city reminding motorists that their money can be used to contribute to the solution via direct donations.

Mt. Juliet Police says they will continue to do everything in their authority to get panhandlers help if they’re willing to receive it.

Rather than giving money to panhandlers, the city is encouraging motorists to donate to the Mt. Juliet Help Center where you can directly donate food items, money, sponsor food drives, or volunteer.