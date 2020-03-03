Save Our Fairgrounds files injunction against demolition for soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The battle over the fairgrounds enters another phase.

The group Save Our Fairgrounds has filed an injunction against the city trying to stop the demolition of the old expo buildings and other agricultural exhibition facilities for the soccer stadium.

Save Our Fairgrounds is arguing that Metro is required to hold a public referendum before they can demolish and move forward with the redevelopment of the property. The group is hoping the court grants them a temporary restraining order before any of the development Mayor Cooper announced would happen is done.

A hearing has been set for March 13, 2020. Read the full injunction below: