SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they said held multiple gas station attendants at gunpoint during a robbery Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 64 Quick Stop at 1014 Pickwick Street around 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, the attendants were forced to the ground at gunpoint by a man wearing dark colored clothing, a mask, and latex gloves. The man then opened the cash register, grabbed the money and left, officials reported.

(Courtesy: Savannah Police Department)

He was seen getting into a dark colored Toyota sedan, which turned south on Pickwick Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may be able to identify the alleged robber is asked to contact Detective Cody Magness with the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-3200, ext. 221.