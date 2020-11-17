NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One sure sign that Christmas is on its way is when Santa’s reindeer arrive at Cheekwood.

A pair of reindeer is part of the annual Holiday Lights celebration at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, which runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 10, 2021.

One of the reindeer is named Dolly, while the other will be named as part of a contest to win tickets to the event.

Cheekwood Garden & Husbandry Supervisor Hall Whitaker said visitors are often surprised to see reindeers in real life.

“’Oh my gosh. They exist!’ I can’t say how many times somebody has asked me that if reindeer are real. They’re real. They are found all over the world. A number of different subspecies or types. Caribou is a type of reindeer,” explained Whitaker.

