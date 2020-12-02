Sanitation worker critically injured after being hit by car in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sanitation worker was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Cheatham County Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on State Route 112 at Morriswood Drive, southeast of Pleasant View.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car hit a sanitation worker, then slammed into the back of the garbage truck. The worker was transported to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to troopers.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Highway Patrol said it appeared the driver of the car, who suffered minor injuries, was temporarily blinded by the sun.

No additional information was immediately released.