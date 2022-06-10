NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday night, a man broke into a plant store, but pushed past the flowers and took off with electronics instead. The crime cost the business nearly $5,000 in damages and stolen items.

When you first pull up to SouthBranch Nursery, you’re met with the calm and quiet greenery that makes up the store. However, late Thursday night, a thief in the night shattered the peace.

“When we got here, there was obviously glass everywhere, we boarded it up,” said Dean Higbee, as he pointed to the wooden panel that sits where a window used to be.

One of the front entrances was left in shambles after an intruder broke in.

“Our front door had been smashed with a cinderblock and they entered the building, walked around, touched several items, loaded up a bunch of insecticides, fertilizer, things like that,” explained Higbee.

The entire crime was caught on video. A man is seen walking through the store before taking off with several items, including a computer and microwave. Higbee told News 2, as he watched the surveillance footage back, it wasn’t anger he felt.

“I guess it was just disappointed that someone takes it upon themselves to enter into your business that you work hard for and make themselves at home. They were very calm about walking around about selecting, but also I could see that they were very confused individuals that didn’t really know what they wanted to take,” said Higbee.

On Friday, glass was still scattered on the ground from where the window was smashed in.

“When they got here the place was just ransacked, it’s like they didn’t know what they wanted to take,” Higbee said.

Higbee told News 2 that this isn’t the first time a break-in has happened at one of his stores. Back in 2020, Higbee’s business in Murfreesboro was targetted along with several other stores, during a rash of break-ins. He explained crimes like this are especially hurtful to local businesses and owners who work and serve the community they live in.

“Same song and dance, over and over. I’ve had equipment stolen, it’s been a real uptick, in the last couple of years, I think because of the growth and things in this area,” Higbee said. “Both my location in Murfreesboro and this location were started with very humble beginnings and it’s very hard because if this would have happened when I started it could certainly put somebody out of business.”

Now, Higbee says he has learned his lesson and is increasing security measures throughout his stores.

“I know it’s probably going to happen again, so I urge everybody to make sure you have updated security equipment, take all means possible to prevent it, that’s the best thing possible. Ultimately, at the end of the day, I think that’s what’s going to help solve the crime,” Higbee explained.

Higbee told News 2, that shortly after contacting police, a detective arrived at his store. After looking at surveillance footage, an arrest was made in the case.