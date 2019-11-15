Sailor, home for the holidays surprises son at Antioch school

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sixth-grader Jordan Harlin was in for the surprise of his life when his dad, Petty Officer First Class Troy Harlin, showed up at lunch at LEAD Southeast Middle School in Antioch.

Jordan’s dad has been deployed in Bahrain for nine months.

“It can be pretty rough around home. Not a lot of things to do. Because, I usually want to go play outside, ride my bike with him. And having him gone, it’s a little tough”.

Jordan and his dad usually enjoy biking, fishing, and playing video games together.

As Jordan was explaining how much he missed his dad, suddenly there was a voice from behind, “I miss you too!”

Jordan turned around. “Dad!”

Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!