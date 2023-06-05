NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another person tragically died swimming in the water on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend.

This is the third time in less than two weeks that a body’s been recovered, including a Marine veteran who drowned last month. The TWRA says that Percy Priest Lake is safe, but it is also one of the more crowded lakes in Middle Tennessee so safety is key.

For boaters, it’s important to have fire extinguishers, life jackets for all passengers, and an engine cut-off switch.

And when it comes to boating under the influence, don’t forget, driving a boat intoxicated has many of the same penalties as when you’re on the road.

“If you are impaired, and we don’t catch you, and you were to run over somebody else, you can be charged with vehicular assault, vehicular homicide. It’s exactly like it is on the roadways,” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors, TWRA.

Twelve deaths so far this year on Tennessee’s waters. TWRA says that is similar to last year’s numbers.