Ryman Auditorium unveils statue of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic Ryman Auditorium unveiled a statue of Loretta Lynn Tuesday for the venue’s Icon Walk.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter and first lady of country music’s statue joins the Ryman’s previous statue installations of Little Jimmy Dickens and Bill Monroe.

Lynn is a pioneer in country music and has won multiple awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music as a duet partner and an individual artist.

She is the most awarded female country recording artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s). Lynn has scored 24 No. 1 hit singles and 11 number one albums. She continues to tour, appear at the Grand Ole Opry and release new albums.