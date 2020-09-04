Ryman Auditorium ready to welcome back first live audience since March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A live audience will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium Friday for the first time in nearly half a year.

While the Ryman will only welcome back about 5% capacity, employees say it’s a start.

“It’s very exciting,” director of concerts Chrissy Hall said.

It’s exciting for both staff and performers.

“My goodness, I can’t wait for tonight,” country artist Scotty McCreery said. “This is something I’ve been missing for a while now.”

McCreery will be the first artist in nearly six months to welcome back fans inside the hallowed hall and he was the last before they closed the doors to live audiences.

“It’s tough to describe the rush you get seeing a whole crowd out there, an audience singing your songs,” McCreery said. “They are clapping with you, they are dancing with you. It just makes you feel unbelievable, so I have been missing that.”

Developing the safest way to reopen the doors during the pandemic was no easy task. It took a team effort, with help from the Ryman’s wellness advisor, as well as Vanderbilt health officials. Part of their plans include keeping concessions closed and physically distancing ticket holders in pod seating.

“Everything is separated by six feet and then offset, so you are not even sitting directly behind anyone, so there’s that six feet of separation even between the rows,” Hall explained, adding that everyone must wear masks.

Dealing with the pandemic is a first for the 128 year old venue.

“It will look very different obviously from a regular sold out Ryman show, but hopefully it will still have the same feel and the same magic,” Hall said.

“This is the mother church of country music and any time you can step on the stage and sing and play country music it’s an honor and so tonight for it to be kind of a little piece of history in the major history this place has had, everything that’s gone on here, it’s very cool for me and I don’t take it for granted that we can be here and to have people in the seats to have people watching back home. It’s very special,” McCreery said.

They hope it’s just the beginning of what is to come.

“We are hopeful that maybe we can be a pilot program for other venues and be the leader that’s showing we can do this safely and we can do this effectively and everyone walks away having a great time and also still maintaining safety and security,” Hall said.

While tickets are sold out to watch McCreery’s show in person, you can still buy tickets to the “Live At The Ryman” livestream.

There are two more weekends left for the livestream series. Brett Young will perform next Friday and Old Crow Medicine Show is on the books for the following weekend.