RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County woman has reportedly been indicted on multiple charges related to a child’s death earlier this year.
The charges against Cheryl Bodily include first degree murder and two counts of aggravated child neglect, according to court documents.
The indictment states that neglect and the use of methamphetamine resulted in “serious bodily injury” to the child, who passed away on March 8. However, the exact circumstances are unclear.
Bodily was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.