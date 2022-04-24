RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Thursday night fire in Rutherford County has resulted in a teen being arrested for arson.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue says on April 21 at around 8:30 p.m. crews responded to the 9300 block of Franklin Road for reports of a mobile home on fire. Crews arrived on scene and later determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage from a nearby business and were able to identify 18-year-old Gabriel Gentry of Rutherford County as the suspect.

Authorities say Gentry was found Saturday in Cannon County and has since been booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with arson and is being held on a $15,000 bond.