Rutherford County student ‘disciplined severely,’ removed from campus after threat

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County ninth-grader has been removed from their high school campus after an apparent threat made Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said the student “made an inappropriate verbal comment” that included a threat toward another student. The threat was reported to school administration and an investigation was conducted.

While the threat was deemed not to be credible, the school district spokesperson said the student was “being disciplined severely” and had been removed from campus.

The district did not reveal which school the student attended, but said it will “not tolerate this type of behavior.”