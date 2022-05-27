RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam circulating throughout the county.

The sheriff’s office says residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Rutherford County deputy who says they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the resident to buy Green Dot Visa cards and give them the card numbers to avoid being arrested.

“The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls to anyone regarding these matters, nor do we accept any form of payment via telephone to satisfy legal matters,” Detective Brian Gonzales said.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who receives a call like this to hang up.