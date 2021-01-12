Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman who suffers from dementia

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Deborah Alsup who went missing form her home Tuesday around 9 p.m.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went missing from her home Tuesday night.

According to officials, 67-year-old Deborah Alsup, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing from her home on Lebanon Highway around 9 p.m. Helicopters, K-9 units, and a drone was used to help search for her.

Alsup was last seen wearing a red hoodie jacket and blue jeans. She has brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Alsup is should call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 615-898-7770.