Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Luke Allen who was reported missing November 13. PHOTO: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen reported missing more than three weeks ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Luke Allen was reported missing on November 13. Allen is from Rutherford County and is believed to be staying with friends.

Allen was last seen wearing black jeans, a red bandana around his left leg, and a camouflage hat. He was also wearing military boots and a grey and red letterman-style jacket. His hair is red and purple.

Anyone with information on where Allen might be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.