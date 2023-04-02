RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools will be closed to students on Monday as the district plans to review safety procedures.

The announcement comes after the deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, where three students and three adults were shot and killed.

The Director of Schools for Rutherford County, Jimmy Sullivan, said many parents and employees reached out with questions regarding the district’s safety procedures following the school shooting in Nashville.

Since Rutherford County Schools were on spring break when the shooting occurred, Sullivan says Monday will act as a day where the district can debrief and review procedure.

On Saturday, the following message was sent to parents and Rutherford County School (RCS) employees:

“Our schools were closed last week for spring break when the horrific shooting occurred at The Covenant School in Nashville. We’ve heard from many parents and employees with questions about our own procedures and safety measures.

We have many items and practices in place to increase safety in our schools, including routine drills, controlled access to buildings, armed School Resource Officers, and a robust partnership with law enforcement.

However, we want to give all of our principals, teachers, and support staff a day to debrief the situation that occurred in Nashville and review all safety procedures before students return. As such, students will be out of school Monday while our safety teams within each building will review safety procedures with all building employees. Again, students will not report to school until Tuesday, April 4.

I know a day out of school can be an inconvenience for some parents, but our first priority is the safety of all children and employees, and we want to ensure everyone is prepared.

Thank you for understanding.”

All RCS employees — classified, certified, salaried, and hourly — are expected to report to work at their normal time on Monday, Sullivan said.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, April 4.