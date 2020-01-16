Rutherford County school bus involved in crash near Walter Hill

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No students were injured when a school bus and passenger car collided in Rutherford County early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Central Valley Road at Lebanon Pike, just south of Walter Hill.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, there were approximately 50 students onboard the school bus and they were not injured.

The driver of the car involved had minor injuries, troopers said.

The children were loaded onto another bus and transported to school, a Rutherford County Schools spokesperson added.

No additional information was immediately released.