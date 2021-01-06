Rutherford County school board denies hybrid learning plan to start Spring semester

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County school board did not support a hybrid learning plan proposed by the director of schools.

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock submitted a plan to the board to adopt a hybrid calendar for the first four weeks of the second semester – from Jan. 11 through Feb. 5 – because of COVID-19.

The proposal recommended students attend school in-person every other day based on their last name in an effort to limit the number of students on campuses at the same time. Stakeholders discussed the proposal and the pandemic during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“I know that a hybrid plan is on the table – teaching in-person, distance, and asynchronous with part of the alphabet one day and another part the next, it would be exhausting and confusing to teachers, parents and students,” said teacher and Rutherford Education Association Vice President Geneva Cook. “I will say that the days my school had that were all distance were the best teaching days I had last semester because I could concentrate on all the kids the same way. It was consistent and I did not have to keep an eye on kids in front of me and try to engage those on Zoom at the same time.”

Cook also shared how challenging it’s been to watch colleagues become infected with COVID-19.

“I am going to be real with you. It has been the most difficult year of my 26 years in the classroom. I’ve been very fortunate this year in that I’ve not been infected with the virus or been a close contact of anyone who has been but not every teacher has been so fortunate,” said Cook who added that she’s known colleagues who’ve contracted the virus. “They’ve had lingering side effects, a couple of which are fatigue and brain fog and I don’t know how you come back to teaching if you can’t even think. And as we are all aware, we have lost a bus driver, an educational assistant, and a teacher to this horrible virus.”

MORE: Third COVID-19 related death in Rutherford County Schools sparks concern

In the end, none of the board members made a motion in favor of the proposal so it was not adopted.

“We listen to the health providers. We don’t draw this stuff up. Whether we do the hybrid or whether we go back all traditional, whatever, we’ve got to understand that we’re not your enemy,” Spurlock said. “Mr. Bill Estes, the bus driver, he was my friend. I went to the funeral home. Mr. Bill was 81/82 years old, a great man, sacrificed for this county. Never did Miss Sue ever blame this system of harming Mr. Bill.”

All Rutherford County students who attend school in-person will resume school on Monday. Distance-learning students may continue doing so and any family who wishes to switch their children to distance-learning may still take that option by notifying their school.