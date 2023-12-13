RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – People are moving to Rutherford County in droves.

The people, the weather, the lower cost of living are just some of the reasons people are flooding in, but in order to keep up with that growth, Commissioner Robert Peay said the county needs to build one school a year.

“It’s not just schools that’s a big thing, but you got roads, our jails, our fire department, our EMS are all concerned,” said Peay.

To pay for that, Peay is supporting a new resolution, which pushes for Rutherford County to have its own impact fee.

It’s basically a tax that a developer would pay the county so the county can build schools, roads, jails, and fire stations. However, state law currently does not allow Rutherford County to levy an impact fee, which Peay said has forced the county to increase property taxes as high as 16% this year.

“Right now, we are basically having to rely on the property taxes and, you know, you’ve got elderly people that are on fixed incomes,” said Peay. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some help from our legislators and be able to give our people some relief from the tax burden.”

However, some real estate professionals don’t want impact fees.

Christopher Wilson, co-owner at EXIT Realty Bob Lamb & Associates, is encouraging commissioners to take advantage of different revenue streams, from sports betting to a special sales tax. He said impact fees will make homes even more pricey.

“By the time you’re done, you’re somewhere probably between $10,000 and $15,000 that’s added bare minimum, right at the bottom, but once again, that doesn’t take into the fact that they’ve already increased fees for permits, for plat review, for basically everything that we do has now increased in fee as well,” said Wilson. “I think one of the big problems that a lot of the builders and realtors have had is that it seems like they keep on going back to the same well every time they need something.”

Commissioners are taking up the impact fee resolution at Thursday’s meeting. They are also set to make their pitch to state lawmakers next week at the Chamber of Commerce.