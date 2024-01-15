RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County officials urged drivers to stay off roadways as snowfall continued to cover the ground Monday, leading to even more challenges heading into Tuesday.

Although snowfall created chaos for some, it was a welcomed sight for some area natives.

“Throughout high school, well school in general, we never really got snow days and it’s like once you graduate, you got all these snow days…you’re like, ‘What the heck?’” Smyrna resident Chance Poteete said. “I love it. My wife doesn’t, but I definitely do. I like getting out here and driving around, going places. It doesn’t stop my life from moving.”

Treacherous roadways proved to be trickier for others. On Monday, Jan. 15, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 crashes and 23 stranded drivers, including an overturned vehicle on Cedar Grove Road.

An Antioch man visiting family in Smyrna recalled helping out several stranded drivers.

“Along the way, we saw some residents in Smyrna that needed a ride to the house. We gave them rides and stuff like that, but yeah, it’s been good. We haven’t seen this much snow in a while,” Hajar Cindi said.

As residents picked up last-minute items from the store, many agreed with warnings to stay off the roadways.

“People have been driving in it all day, so it’s turning into almost like water, but overnight, no one’s going to be driving on it, so it’s just going to freeze back over and then it’s going to be ice. So tomorrow will probably be a little bit slicker than today,” Poteete said. “If you have to get out though, just take it slow, just like you’re driving Miss Daisy to Sunday service at church.”

Rutherford County’s Coldest Nights cold-weather shelter program is now in place, offering a warm place for the unhoused. Men will be served at First Baptist Church Murfreesboro and women can seek shelter at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, also in Murfreesboro.