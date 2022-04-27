NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man charged in connection with a Middle Tennessee murder was in Christian County court Wednesday for fraud charges.

Christopher Robinson, 39, of Cerulean, Kentucky is facing murder charges in Rutherford County and is now faced with insurance fraud charges in Christian County. Robinson was indicted in Kentucky for charges including burning personal property to defraud an insurer, attempted theft by deception, and tampering with physical evidence.

Christopher Robinson (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson was charged with murder in connection with the 2020 death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler. Bixler was reportedly murdered in his own home. A second suspect, Christopher Lee White was also charged in connection with the murder.

Kentucky officials told News 2, that Robinson’s arraignment was waived and a jury trial has been set for November.

Robinson is slated to appear in Rutherford County court on May 20th at 9 a.m.