Rutherford County man gets heartfelt homecoming after 9 months of fighting COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Imagine being separated from your family and friends for nine months.

That was the harsh reality for 68-year-old Skipper Timbs as he battled COVID-19.

“A rough journey,” said Timbs, his voice still weak from a lengthy hospital stay.

In July 2020, Timba was diagnosed with coronavirus. For 287 days, he battled the virus and its symptoms. Timbs suffered a stroke, several blood clots and even paralysis.

“It’s very hurtful,” said Rebecca Moses, Timbs’ oldest sister. “It’s almost like he was taken away from me and I was never going to see him again.”

On Wednesday, Timbs was finally released from a Bowling Green rehab center. His family and friends surprised him by lining his driveway with cheers and handwritten signs.

“He’s a tough one. He’s been a fighter and God has brought us through this,” said Moses.

Timbs still has some health challenges to overcome. His first stop after being released from rehab was White Castle.