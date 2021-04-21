Rutherford County man gets heartfelt homecoming after 9 months of fighting COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Imagine being separated from your family and friends for nine months.

That was the harsh reality for 68-year-old Skipper Timbs as he battled COVID-19. 

“A rough journey,” said Timbs, his voice still weak from a lengthy hospital stay. 

In July 2020, Timba was diagnosed with coronavirus. For 287 days, he battled the virus and its symptoms. Timbs suffered a stroke, several blood clots and even paralysis. 

“It’s very hurtful,” said Rebecca Moses, Timbs’ oldest sister. “It’s almost like he was taken away from me and I was never going to see him again.”

On Wednesday, Timbs was finally released from a Bowling Green rehab center. His family and friends surprised him by lining his driveway with cheers and handwritten signs. 

COVID-19 Updates
Vaccine Tracker
Track TN Cases

“He’s a tough one. He’s been a fighter and God has brought us through this,” said Moses. 

Timbs still has some health challenges to overcome. His first stop after being released from rehab was White Castle. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss