RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County man reported missing Tuesday was found dead on Sunday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says campers found the body of 53-year-old Bobby Campbell of Weakley Lane on the Poole Knob Island near the Pool Knob Recreation Area Boat Ramp. Using a boat from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, authorities traveled to the island where the campers took them to Campbell’s body.

The body was taken to the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives say no signs of foul play were found.