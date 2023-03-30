GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts in connection to a child rape investigation in Gibson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 41-year-old Carroll Simon Butler was taken into custody by TBI agents with the assistance of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rutherford Police Department, Department of Children’s Services and TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault against a child.

During the investigation, agents discovered Butler sexually assaulted young female family members between 2008 and 2022, according to a release.

Butler was charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of rape of a child and two counts of incest. He was booked into the Gibson County jail on a $500,000 bond.