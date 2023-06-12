MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man could be closer to justice in his mother’s murder after the man who allegedly confessed to stabbing her to death in Rogersville, Alabama was sentenced in a separate trial.

Casey White made national headlines after escaping from an Alabama prison with the help of corrections officer, Vicki White, in April 2022.

However, Murfreesboro resident, Austin Williams, knew White’s name long before as the man who allegedly confessed to killing his mother, 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015, according to Alabama investigators.

“I was completely shocked,” Williams said. “If you could imagine someone that innocent being murdered out of the blue. I’m still in shock and still have no idea how it’s even possible.”

According to investigators, White confessed to killing Ridgeway in 2020 while serving a 75-year sentence for different crimes from 2015.

Williams told News 2 he and his family believed justice was around the corner, but that was short-lived when White escaped the Alabama prison where he was awaiting the capital murder trial for Ridgeway’s stabbing death.

“When he escaped, we felt like we lost our chance to get answers,” Williams said.

After an 11-day manhunt across multiple states, White was recaptured and Vicki White was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Last Thursday, White was sentenced to life in prison for his escape.

The trial’s conclusion reassured Ridgeway’s family that justice was near, even though Williams told News 2 that August 14, when the trial is set to begin, still feels far away.

“[White is] already in prison for quite a long time, so the purpose for her trial isn’t to keep him behind bars. It’s really to get answers,” Williams said.

Despite that, getting answers still won’t fill the void for Ridgeway’s family.

“We’re happy when he’s caught, we’re happy when you get justice, but at the same time, nothing can replace the person that you’ve lost. It just really doesn’t end,” Williams said.

“What I thought was important before all this happened is a little different than what I think is important now. What’s really important is your family,” Williams said. “After going through something like this you learn what’s really valuable in life.”