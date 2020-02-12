Rutherford county homeowners cope with flood damage; fearful for more severe weather

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dreams of an easy transition to retirement have been shattered for one Rutherford County family.

Jacki Panzik and her husband moved from California to Rockvale at the end of January.

Panzik said, “we were here to enjoy life and do what brings us pleasure.”

After only ten days in their new home, severe weather hit Rutherford County last Tuesday.

Panzik said within five minutes, two feet of water was inside her home – forcing them to evacuate with the help of a swift water rescue team.

“They came to get us in a raft because we had so much water in our home,”

Most of the family’s possessions were severely damaged from the floodwaters. Panzik added that their cars were totaled.

“We’re terrified of history repeating itself,” said Panzik

Now the family is trying to protect the home as much as possible from additional stores expected this week.

The family has set up a gofundme to help with costs of repairs.