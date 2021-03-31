Rutherford County home heavily damaged after car catches fire in garage

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County home sustained heavy damage after a car in its garage caught fire.

Authorities say crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage on Round Rock Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. The fire was also starting to make its way into the house.

The first engine arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire in the garage, while the second arriving unit deployed another hose line to the front door, went inside the house and began helping extinguish the fire, authorities say.

Crews were greeted with poor visibility conditions when they went inside the house, but were able to quickly locate the fire and get it under control.

“Although the garage, kitchen, and living room sustained substantial fire damage, all of the bedrooms remained intact, and a majority of personal property was recoverable,” Lt. Andy Haston said.

No injuries were reported.