RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is displaced after a fire broke out at their Rutherford County home.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue says on Saturday at around 11 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Twin Oak Drive for a house fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

All residents and pets were outside, unharmed.

Crews went inside the home and were able to extinguish the fire. The Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.