SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County family is asking for help after they lost everything in a house fire Tuesday.

“One minute you have it, the next minute it’s gone,” Chuck Powell said.

Powell said his home off Libby Street in Rutherford County is now un-livable.

“It can be worse, but let me tell you, it’s pretty bad to lose absolutely everything,” Powell said.

Powell spoke to News 2 over Zoom Wednesday as his family is staying in Alabama, where they had just recently moved from.

“We just relocated in March, so we are new to the area,” Powell said.

“Our neighbors are our family; what affects them affects us,” Paige Robinson said.

Robinson is Powell’s neighbor and said she was home at the time the house went up in flames. She told firefighters that the family just recently left for the day.

“Any other time my wife and the kids would have been home, but by the grace of God they weren’t,” Powell said.

However, one they consider to be family was still at the house–the Powell’s 1-year-old Great Dane.

“I went and retrieved the dog and held him back there and tried to keep him calm,” Robinson said.

“You never know what’s going to happen, so hug your wife and kids and hold them extra tight and be thankful for the things you do have, because in a blink of an eye you can lose it all,” Powell said.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family can be found here.