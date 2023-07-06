RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ambulances are always on the move in Rutherford County.

If you happen to call for one, Marshall Wingerter could be your emergency medical technician.

“You know we’re one of the downtown stations, so you get your fair share of behaviorals,” he said. “You get a lot of traumas. You get a lot of medical anomalies and such.”

It’s a hard job, but it’s one Wingerter truly loves.

“I feel so blessed,” he said. “Those three days off I’m just chopping at the bit to get back in here and get on the ambulance and go out and help the people around me.”

It’s the same love that drew his boss into this profession over 25 years ago.

“Ever since I was a sophomore in high school, this was what I wanted to do,” said Brian Gaither.

Gaither is Rutherford County’s EMS Director and said a lot has changed over the years.

“When I first started, we were doing about 500 calls a month, and now we’re about 3,600 calls a month,” he said.

More calls mean more EMTs and paramedics, people Gaither is struggling to hire.

“Right now we’re about five positions short, and preferably we’d like to fill those with paramedics,” he said.

Up the road in Nashville, Nathan Garrett has a plan.

Garrett is the president of The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Nashville.

He said they are currently working to build a new $22 million facility that will house their programs, including a new EMT program.

“Our goal is to stand that program up, work with local partners, and really help provide a supply of skilled technicians for that,” said Garrett.

The shortage of EMS workers isn’t a Middle Tennessee problem, but one nationwide.

In 2022, the American Ambulance Association conducted a survey showing turnover for full-time EMT’s was 36%, while full-time paramedics was at 27%.

Garrett’s seen the numbers and hopes this huge investment will help address this need, and Wingerter hopes it can help bring in more workers who are passionate about the job like him.

“It’s a very important job, and it’s very important that we do it to the best of our abilities to provide the best outcomes for the patient,” said Wingerter.

TCAT Nashville plans to break ground on their new building and begin launching their new EMT Program next year.

TCAT Murfreesboro is also launching a new EMT program where students can begin studying this fall. You can learn more information about that program here.

Rutherford County EMS is currently hiring paramedics. If you are interested in applying, you can find more information here.