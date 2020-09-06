Rutherford County deputies increase holiday weekend patrols

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies in Rutherford County are beefing up traffic enforcement this weekend, all in an effort to save lives.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’re concerned about a spike in traffic deaths back in June. That’s when the county saw nine people killed on the road during a month they’d typically see two to three.

Investigators learned a lot of the deaths are related to speeding and people not wearing seat-belts.

Sgt. Michael Rodgers said they want drivers to be careful as more people hit the roads this Labor Day weekend.

“As police officers, we have families, we have friends, we like to enjoy the holidays just as much as anybody else. We’re not out to get people, necessarily but we do want people to make good decisions. And if they’re not making good decisions then we will be forced to make a decision for them, unfortunately,” Sgt. Rodgers said. “We’re also doing saturations. Saturation just means we are putting a higher number of officers in a troubled area. Some of our targets are obviously the interstate and then another big one for us is Shelbyville Pike. But we’ll have four or five officers on those roadways just trying to bring attention.”

Deputies in Rutherford County were also enforcing DUI laws this weekend as part of the nationwide Booze it and Lose it campaign.

“I’ve worked with many other officers that have come from different departments and nobody’s got a quota. It’s just unethical – nobody does that,” Sgt. Rodgers said. “I’ll tell people this on the side of the road – the longer I stay here and talk to you the longer people see blue lights on the roadway and the longer they think Oh the cops are out here I should go the speed limit. That’s the whole idea. Does that require a $300 ticket? No. I can give you a warning ticket it’s no big deal. Unless you’ve got pages and pages worth of history already.”

