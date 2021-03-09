Rutherford County creates COVID-19 vaccination signup system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced the county’s mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, March 15.

Mayor Ketron told News 2 he felt it was the right time based on the data but added it does not mean the county is out of the woods, just yet.

Over the last couple of months Rutherford County has seen an overall decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the vaccine became available.

The economy and revenues have suffered and getting back on track is a priority for Mayor Ketron.

The pandemic has also caused employee’s insurance costs to go up.

Mayor Ketron is hoping he doesn’t have to cut any services to make up for the loss. Although the mask mandate is being lifted, he trusts everyone has been in this long enough to know to make responsible and safe decisions.

“I still have the option to put it back on, but I’m going to ask everybody to still be Rutherford responsible, to do the right thing. Don’t say it’s done it’s over with, let’s put our swim trunks on and go to the beach. It’s not over, but at the same time let’s be responsible and let’s try to get back to some normalcy,” said Mayor Ketron.

Vaccine distribution has been very busy in Rutherford County and to keep up with demand, the county has created its own registration process.

Mayor Ketron said the state’s system is flawed and takes too much time so his team created its own software program.

Rutherford County has a live phone bank with 20 people taking calls. On their online registration portal, those who want a vaccine fill out answer a series of questions before scheduling an appointment.

The registration system is in partnership with Saint Thomas and Middle Tennessee State University.

Completing vaccinations for teachers is the primary goal right now and there are about 4,000 educators throughout Rutherford County.

Mayor Ketron said the best way to receive updates on the rollout is by getting your name in the system.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 20, 30, 40, 50 years old, sign up we’ll call you, we’ll text you. If you have a question, call back and you get to talk to a live person. Our system is working better, I know that’s going rogue away from the state, but it’s working and we’re having great success with it and people are very pleased because they can talk to a person,” explained Mayor Ketron.

Click here for the Rutherford County vaccination sign up form. Rutherford County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can be reached at 615-898-7997 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.