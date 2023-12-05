RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Paying for essential services has become vital as Rutherford County grows. However, the big question is how the county is going to pay for it.

County leaders are looking into several different options, especially as the budget approval is soon to be approved. One of the ideas is to impose a new tax.

Between the allure of sporting events at Middle Tennessee State University and the history of the Stones River National Battlefield, it is easy to see why so many people are moving to Rutherford County, but growth often comes at a high cost.

“We are passing along and he is passing along information to you that the budget committee investigated the possibility of a fire tax last year, and we are going to present the budget committee with this information,” said Commission Chairman Jeff Phillips during the Public Safety Committee meeting.

County leaders are looking for a way to pay for more services that are needed with new neighborhoods popping up. Enter the possibility of a fire tax.

The tax would essentially have property owners pay for additional county fire department services. During the committee meeting, the fire chief pointed to other counties that already have the system implemented. However, the idea is not sparking a lot of interest.

“In no way am I insinuating a fire tax,” said several commissioners.

So with so many opposed to the idea, why would county leaders discuss it in the first place?

“If you’re not interested in creating a fire tax, I’m certainly not and you’re not, why are we looking at it realisticall, if no one in the room likes it?” questioned Joshua James who oversees District 9.

“There were two recommendations for alternative taxes. One was a fire tax, the other was a wheel tax. Wheel tax we have some experience with, fire tax we do not have any experience with,” replied Phillips.

Right now, a fire tax has not been officially proposed; this is simply something commissioners are looking into.

On Tuesday, News 2 reached out to the Rutherford County Fire Chief for comment. The following statement was provided: