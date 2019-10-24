Rutherford County considers options as landfill fills up

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a trash bubble in Murfreesboro, set to burst.

As Mac Nolen, Solid Waste Director in Rutherford County explains, explosive growth in Middle Tennessee has led to explosive growth at Middle Point Landfill.

The landfill is better known to locals, as Mt. Trashmore.

“We need to make a decision as soon as we can,” Mac explained. “But we don’t need to rush into one.”

One option lies in a plant just down the road, at WastAway facilities outside Morrison.

“We’re able to convert garbage straight out of the garbage trucks, into a reusable fuel source,” explained Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway.

Through their patented process, WastAway is able to consistently turn trash, into fuel pellets.

They’re currently in talks with Rutherford County, to explore the feasibility of building a plant in the county, to convert part of Mt. Trashmore to fuel.

Mark believes this fuel, could be used for schools.

“Probably produce enough electricity for about half of the school’s needs throughout the county,” he explained.

This is just one option being considered.

County officials say, likely many remedies will be needed.

“Need an option for special waste, tires, wood debris, construction debris, recycling,” explained Mac. “There’s a whole lot of other things we have to look at as well.”

Mac says of the nearly one-million tons dumped a year in the landfill, less than 400-thousand come from the county.

More than half as a result, are driven in and dumped from across our area.

Mac believe there could be about five to six years, before Midde Point reaches its max.

“[Need to] come up with something that we take care of our own trash,” he said. “May not take care of anybody else’s, but we take care of ours.”