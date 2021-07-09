Rutherford County authorities searching for missing girl believed to be endangered

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a missing teen who is considered to be endangered.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Skylar Potter of Readyville was reported missing from her home on Thursday.

Skylar is believed to be with her dog, a brown and white Shih Tzu named Klaus. Skylar is known to wear a silver ring with two half circles of small diamonds surrounding a larger diamond in the center, forming a shape similar to an eye.

Authorities say she may be in Cannon County or White House, Tennessee.

Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Austin Mobbs at 615-904-3094.