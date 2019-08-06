Rutherford Co. teen missing since April found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County teen that was reported missing in April has been found safe in Coffee County and returned home.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Lamar Hinton Jr. was well taken care of since he apparently ran away in April.

Detectives said tips led Rutherford and Coffee County authorities to a home in Beech Grove, where Hinton was found.

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective thanked the community for their tips and Coffee County for their assistance in the case.

